'Here in New York we actually read the bible', says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in jab at Donald Trump

"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.
Reuters
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at US President Donald Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.
"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:35 pm