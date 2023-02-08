 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here are the key takeaways from Joe Biden’s State of the Union Speech

Bloomberg
Feb 08, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Here are five main takeaways from Biden’s speech to the joint session.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Biden is speaking against the backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden’s address to Congress foreshadowed his 2024 stump speech, if as expected he runs for a second term — but at times it was almost drowned out by the Republican heckling.

A spirited Biden on Tuesday highlighted accomplishments on infrastructure, climate and consumer protections in his first two years in the White House. But an equally spirited GOP side interrupted him over entitlement spending, the border and other issues, putting the tensions in a divided government on live television.

Here are five main takeaways from Biden’s speech to the joint session:

Floor Fight Biden lured Republicans into a messy shouting match, when he said the GOP was calling for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and others yelled “Liar!” while some booed and waved their fingers at the president when he said they wanted the cuts to the popular programs as a demand of raising the debt ceiling. Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared to shush his colleagues at points when they shouted.