HDFC Bank signs agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for USD 300 million credit line

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The pact was signed by the two entities at GIFT City in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday, said a release by the HDFC Bank. This agreement will help HDFC Bank raise foreign currency funds which it would extend to Korea-related businesses, said the release.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced that it has signed a ”Master Inter Bank Credit Agreement” with Export Import Bank of Korea for a USD 300 million line of credit.

This agreement will help HDFC Bank raise foreign currency funds which it would extend to Korea-related businesses, said the release.

”This line of credit would be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of companies having equity participation by Korean companies as well as companies having business relationship with Korean companies,” it said.

It will also be utilised towards funding requirements of consumers for the purchase of cars manufactured by Korea related companies, said the release. The pact is likely to promote and increase the HDFC Bank’s business with Korean entities and products. The first drawdown under the programme would happen by May, said the release.