Hawaii volcanic eruption vapourises a 400-year-old lake in two hours

A Hawaii County Fire Department overflight confirmed to the US Geological Survey that the lake had filled with lava and the water body was no more.
The US Geological Survey has revealed that the lava emerging from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has evaporated the largest freshwater lake - Green Lake on Big Island, on June 2.The lake was converted into steam within just two hours of volcanic activity in the region. The 400-year-old lake was around 200 meters deep at some places. The molten rock boiled the entire water body within two hours, leaving the area in vapours.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:17 pm