Hawaii volcanic eruption vapourises a 400-year-old lake in two hours

The US Geological Survey has revealed that the lava emerging from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has evaporated the largest freshwater lake - Green Lake on Big Island, on June 2.



The lake was converted into steam within just two hours of volcanic activity in the region. The 400-year-old lake was around 200 meters deep at some places. The molten rock boiled the entire water body within two hours, leaving the area in vapours.