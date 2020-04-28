App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Have a very good idea about status of Kim Jong Un: Donald Trump

“I can't tell you exactly - yes, I do have a very good idea but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said he has a "very good idea" about the status of Kim Jong Un but he can't talk about it now, amid rumours about the ill health of the North Korean leader.

“I can't tell you exactly - yes, I do have a very good idea but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference Monday.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Kim is not in good health. The rumours began after he missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. North Korea has not dispelled the rumours of ill health of its ruler.

Close

“I have had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. If I weren't president you would be... You would have been in war with Korea. You would have been in war with North Korea if I wasn't president that I can tell you. He expected that. That I can tell you,” he said.

related news

“I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see… You will probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future,” Trump, who met Kim at least twice to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, said.

Reports cited satellite images to say that a train likely belonging to Kim has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast for a week.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #US #World News

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.