Hate no more | Facebook has banned these individuals for promoting violence

The social media platform is removing pages, groups and events associated with banned individuals, on its core social network and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Facebook is taking stern action against those propagating violence and hatred on its social media platform. The company is also banning pages, groups and events associated with the banned individuals, from its core social media network and photo-sharing app Instagram. Take a look at a few prominent people who have been banned by Mark Zuckerberg's company. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Louis Farrakhan | The leader of US-based Nation of Islam was banned for preaching black separatism and making anti-Semitic remarks. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Milo Yiannopoulos | A far-right British public speaker, political commentator, and writer who is known for talking against Islam, atheism, feminism, social justice, and political correctness was banned by Facebook. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Paul Joseph Watson | Known to promote conspiracy theories on YouTube as a radio host, Watson describes himself as part of the "New Right". He has been accused of spreading fake news and conspiracy theories such as the claim that 9/11 was an inside job. (Image: Paul Joseph Watson Youtube image) 5/8 Paul Nehlen | An American politician who is an avowed white supremacist. He ran for Congress in 2018. (Image: The Rebel Media Youtube) 6/8 Alex Jones | An American radio show host and far-right conspiracy theorist, Jones runs the website, Infowars.com. He has been accused of circulating fake news and conspiracy theories including accusing the US government of planning September 11 attacks, and falsifying some details regarding the first moon landing. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Laura Loomer | A far-right American political activist who was previously a reporter for Canadian far-right website The Rebel Media, has been banned by the social media platform. (Image: The Rebel Media YouTube) 8/8 Facebook has temporarily banned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on March 18 for allegedly violating their community standards. Rathee, who has 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and over 550,000 followers on his Facebook page, takes up controversial political issues, is known to be critical of the current NDA-led government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Image: Dhruv Rathee Youtube) First Published on May 4, 2019 07:41 am