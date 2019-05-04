App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hate no more | Facebook has banned these individuals for promoting violence

The social media platform is removing pages, groups and events associated with banned individuals, on its core social network and its photo-sharing app Instagram.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook has banned the accounts of a few individuals who are said to have promoted violence and hatred on the social media website. The company will remove any accounts, pages, groups and events associated with the banned individuals, both on its core social network and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Read on to know more about the banned individuals. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Facebook is taking stern action against those propagating violence and hatred on its social media platform. The company is also banning pages, groups and events associated with the banned individuals, from its core social media network and photo-sharing app Instagram. Take a look at a few prominent people who have been banned by  Mark Zuckerberg's company. (Image: Reuters)
Louis Farrakhan | A US-based leader of Nation of Islam leader who has preached black separatism and referred to Jews as “termites.” (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Louis Farrakhan | The leader of US-based Nation of Islam was banned for preaching black separatism and making anti-Semitic remarks. (Image: Reuters)
Milo Yiannopoulos | A far-right British public speaker polemicist, political commentator, and writer who has been known to ridicule Islam, atheism, feminism, social justice, and political correctness in the past. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Milo Yiannopoulos | A far-right British public speaker, political commentator, and writer who is known for talking against Islam, atheism, feminism, social justice, and political correctness was banned by Facebook. (Image: Reuters)
Paul Joseph Watson has been known to promote conspiracy theories on YouTube, as a radio host and as a writer. He has described himself as part of the "New Right. And has been known to spread fake news and conspiracy theories such as the claim that 9/11 was an inside job. (Image: Paul Joseph Watson Youtube image)
4/8

Paul Joseph Watson | Known to promote conspiracy theories on YouTube as a radio host, Watson describes himself as part of the "New Right". He has been accused of spreading fake news and conspiracy theories such as the claim that 9/11 was an inside job. (Image: Paul Joseph Watson Youtube image)
Paul Nehlen | An American politician who is an avowed white supremacist. He ran for Congress in 2018. (Image: The Rebel Media Youtube)
5/8

Paul Nehlen | An American politician who is an avowed white supremacist. He ran for Congress in 2018. (Image: The Rebel Media Youtube)
Alex Jones | An American radio show host and far-right conspiracy theorist. He runs the website, Infowars.com, which has been known to have circulated fake news and conspiracy theories. These theories include accusing the US government of planning September 11 attacks, and falsifying some details regarding the first-ever Moon landing. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Alex Jones | An American radio show host and far-right conspiracy theorist, Jones runs the website, Infowars.com. He has been accused of circulating fake news and conspiracy theories including accusing the US government of planning September 11 attacks, and falsifying some details regarding the first moon landing. (Image: Reuters)
Laura Loomer | A far-right American political activist, and Internet personality, who was a previously a reporter for Canadian far-right website The Rebel Media and has been known. (Image: The Rebel Media Youtube)
7/8

Laura Loomer | A far-right American political activist who was previously a reporter for Canadian far-right website The Rebel Media, has been banned by the social media platform. (Image: The Rebel Media YouTube)
In India, Facebook has also banned Youtuber Dhruv Rathee on March 18 for 30 days for alledgedly violating their community standards. Rathee, who has 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and over 550,000 followers on his Facebook page, takes up the controversial political issues and has known to be critical of the current NDA-led government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Image: Dhruv Rathee Youtube video)
8/8

Facebook has temporarily banned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on March 18 for allegedly violating their community standards. Rathee, who has 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and over 550,000 followers on his Facebook page, takes up controversial political issues, is known to be critical of the current NDA-led government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Image: Dhruv Rathee Youtube)
First Published on May 4, 2019 07:41 am

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #Slideshow #world

