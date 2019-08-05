'Hate has no place in our country': US President Donald Trump

Trump, speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, said he will have a statement on Monday about the shootings.
US President Donald Trump said that "hate has no place in our country" after two mass shootings killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio.
Trump, speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, said he will have a statement on Monday about the shootings.The president said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr, and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:13 am