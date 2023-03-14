 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hate crime in US increased by 12% in 2021: FBI report

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

In an update of its annual report issued on Monday, the FBI also said that 43.2 per cent of the total crimes recorded were related to intimidation.

Hate crimes in the US increased by about 12 per cent in 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said, highlighting that 64.5 per cent of victims were targeted because of race or ancestry bias.

"Nationally, reported hate crime incidents increased 11.6 per cent from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021," the FBI said, adding that the updated dataset for 2021 includes all law enforcement agency hate crime incident reporting.

The updated hate crime dataset reports involve 10,840 incidents and 12,411 related offences.