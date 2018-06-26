App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hassan Rouhani says Iran will not give in to pressure from Donald Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a speech broadcast live on state television, said Trump's action on the international deal was “appalling and Illegal” and had hurt America's global reputation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lambasted on Tuesday US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, and said Iranians will not give in to US pressure but would defend their independence and Islamic values.

Rouhani, in a speech broadcast live on state television, said Trump's action on the international deal was “appalling and Illegal” and had hurt America's global reputation.

Rouhani said Iran maintained the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 02:56 pm

