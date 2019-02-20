App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hassan Rouhani says Iran-US tensions are at 'a maximum'

He also said that a conference on the Middle East and Iran organised by the United States in Polish capital Warsaw last week not achieved its goals.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
Whatsapp

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on February 20 that tensions between Tehran and Washington were at "a maximum" rarely seen in the decades-long contentious relations of the two countries.

Animosity between Washington and Tehran - bitter foes since Iran's 1979 revolution - has intensified since May when US President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions lifted under the accord.

"The struggle between Iran and America is currently at a maximum. America has employed all its power against us," Rouhani was quoted as saying in a cabinet meeting by the state broadcaster IRIB.

Rouhani said ties have rarely been as tense before.

He also said that a conference on the Middle East and Iran organised by the United States in Polish capital Warsaw last week not achieved its goals.

Senior officials from 60 nations gathered in Warsaw where the United States hoped to ratchet up pressure against Iran, but foreign ministers from major European powers still committed to the nuclear deal did not attend.

"This is another failure of the US regional policies," Rouhani said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Iran #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.