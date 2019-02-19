Haruhiko Kuroda says BOJ ready to ease if yen rise hurts price goal path

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if sharp yen rises hurt the economy and derail the path towards achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

But he said the BOJ would carefully weigh the benefits and costs if it were to ease monetary policy further.

"Currency moves could have an impact on the economy and prices, so it's crucial we take into account these factors when guiding monetary policy," Kuroda told parliament.

"If (currency moves) are having an impact on the economy and prices, and if consider it necessary to achieve our price target, we'll consider easing policy," he said.