MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Harry and Meghan named among TIME's annual list of 100 most influential people in the world

Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.

Associated Press
September 16, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Harry and Meghan Markle — formerly an actor — married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later. (Image: AP)

Harry and Meghan Markle — formerly an actor — married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later. (Image: AP)

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine’s annual 100 most influential people in the world issue.

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.

The photo shows the couple, who are titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dressed casually with a background of trees.

Time magazine editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said the 100 list features “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future” who “in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray”.

Close

Related stories

The 100 list, which is not ranked, included 54 women. It also comprised political figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Harry and Meghan left Britain in 2020 to build an independent life, launching their Archewell Foundation as well as cutting lucrative deals for producing TV shows and a podcast.

Chef Jose Andres, who funded the World Kitchen nonprofit that partners with the Archewell Foundation, wrote in a tribute that it would have been safer for the couple to stay silent.

“That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are…In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” Andres wrote.

Spears, 39, made the list for the first time in a year that has seen her struggle to get rid of a conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs for 13 come under increasing scrutiny.

The “Stronger” singer was celebrated by reality star Paris Hilton, who wrote that Spears “embodies joy” despite her struggles. “So we stand by hear and root for her as she turns pain to purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, writing about seven-time Grammy winner Eilish who also got her own cover, called the 19 year-old musician “a unique soul” who “stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

The special issue of Time goes on sale on Friday.
Associated Press
Tags: #Harry #influential people #Meghan #TIME #World News
first published: Sep 16, 2021 11:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.