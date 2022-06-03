Harry and Meghan Make First Public Appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

After the military pomp and pageantry of Thursday’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as Britain’s monarch, the focus Friday turned to a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and the first public appearance at the jubilee for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

It was the most eagerly anticipated moment of Friday’s agenda, closely watched by royal watchers and Britain’s news media, given the well-known strains within the family.

Their appearance strictly followed royal dress protocol — Harry in a morning coat and Meghan in a tilted white hat, a neat cream coatdress by British designer Emilia Wickstead and pumps, her legs shod in what appeared to be sheer hose. Her hair was pulled back into a bun very much like that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a Buckingham Palace balcony photo op Thursday.

Moments later Catherine and her husband, Prince William, also arrived for the service, as did Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry surrendered his royal status in 2020 when the couple left Britain to live in Southern California. The next year, they gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan suggested that she had been subjected to racism from within the royal household and Harry stated that his brother, William, and father, Charles, were “trapped” in their roles.

The queen had initially been expected to attend Friday’s event, but Buckingham Palace said late Thursday that she had decided to skip the service after experiencing discomfort on a busy first day of festivities. The palace said the queen had “greatly enjoyed” the military parade that marked her birthday but “did experience some discomfort.”

The queen appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace twice Thursday, in the second instance uniting four generations of Britain’s royal family in what was the symbolic centerpiece of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It was a more streamlined assembly of royals than in previous jubilee years, with Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, and Harry missing from the balcony. Buckingham Palace announced the lineup well in advance, seeking to avert weeks of speculation about whether they would be invited.

Andrew, scarred by his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender, has been sent into a form of internal exile. And Thursday the palace said Andrew had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss Friday’s thanksgiving service.

The queen had made a surprise appearance on the balcony earlier Thursday to inspect troops in the parade. She also led the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon on Thursday evening from Windsor Castle, in a dual ceremony with William.

The service of thanksgiving Friday is intended to exemplify the queen’s special role in British life as both head of state and head of the Church of England. Also invited to be among about 400 people in attendance were diplomats and leading politicians.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and at least four of his predecessors — Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May — were among the arrivals at St. Paul’s on Friday morning along with their spouses. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was also present, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.