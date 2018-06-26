App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harley-Davidson move shows US facing 'consequences' of tariffs: EU

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The EU's top trade official today said the decision of Harley-Davidson to shift some manufacturing of its iconic motorcycles overseas, which President Donald Trump criticised, was a natural consequence of a protectionist US trade policy.

"We don't want to punish, but that is the unfortunate consequence, that (US companies) will put pressure on the American administration to say hey, hold on a minute, this is not good for the American economy," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news briefing.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 07:16 pm

