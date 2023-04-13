 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harley-Davidson CFO Gina Goetter to step down, joins toymaker Hasbro

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Harley issued a statement saying that Vice President, Treasurer David Viney will serve as interim CFO after Goetter's departure on April 28.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of April, and toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said she would take over as its finance chief.

Shares of the company were down 2.8% in extended trading after falling more than 6% on Wednesday.

Goetter was appointed CFO in September 2020 and played an integral role in Harley's restructuring plan, called "Rewire," to phase out less popular bike models and simplify its business strategy by catering to an older customer base.