Hardline Republicans dig in against Kevin McCarthy's House speaker bid

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

After failing to put a majority behind the Republican McCarthy's candidacy, the House reached a level of dysfunction not seen since 1859, when it took 10 votes to select a leader in the turbulent run-up to the Civil War.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) returns to the House Chamber for an 8th round of voting for a new Speaker on the third day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC2IKY92CX2Q

Hardline Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid for a ninth time on Thursday even after he offered to curb his own clout, raising questions about the party's ability to wield power.

As a 10th vote in three days got under way, there was as yet no sign McCarthy had a path to nailing down the job.

With its inability to choose a leader, the 435-seat House has been rendered impotent - unable even to formally swear in newly elected members let alone hold hearings, consider legislation or scrutinize Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 House majority in the November midterm elections, meaning McCarthy cannot afford to lose the support of more than four Republicans as Democrats united around their own candidate.

McCarthy, a congressman from California who was backed by former President Donald Trump for the post, offered the holdouts a range of concessions that would weaken the speaker's role, which political allies warned would make the job even harder if he got it.