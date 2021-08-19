Haqqani Network now controls Kabul; Taliban take away vehicles from Indian consulates: Report

Reuters reported on August 18 that Anas Haqqani met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks, along with the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah. (Representative image: Reuters)

Nearly 6,000 cadre of the Haqqani Network, an important faction of the Taliban, have taken control of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, Hindustan Times has reported.

Reuters reported on August 18 that Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network Anas Haqqani met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai for talks along with the old government's main peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah.

Anas' brother Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the Haqqani Network. Based on the border with Pakistan, the faction has been accused of some of the most deadly militant attacks in Afghanistan. Sirajuddin has been passing instructions from Quetta in Pakistan.

Karzai and Abdullah's movements were restricted and controlled by the Taliban, Hindustan Times reported. Negotiations were on to get Karzai and Abdullah to stage a formal handing over of power to Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the report said.

In Kandahar, Mullah Yaqoob is planning to take power from the government, the report said. Yaqoob is the son of the late Taliban founder Mullah Omar.

Taliban take away vehicles, documents from Indian consulates

The Taliban visited Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat that are bow closed. They searched almirahs in Kandahar for documents and took away parked vehicles from both the consulates, the report said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on August 16 following which President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Ghani says he fled to the UAE to "prevent bloodshed".

US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, US President Joe Biden said on August 18. Biden, who has come under fire for his mishandling of the troop withdrawal, said it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing".