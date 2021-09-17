'Happy' SpaceX tourist crew spend first day whizzing around Earth

Unlike Nasa missions, the public won’t be able to listen in or watch events unfold in real time. However, St Jude tweeted its patients got to speak with the four American space tourists, “asking the questions we all want to know like ‘are there cows on the Moon?’”

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the flight, is trying to raise US$200 million for the research facility.

Inspiration4 is the first orbital space flight with only private citizens aboard.

Earlier, Elon Musk’s company tweeted that the four were “healthy” and “happy”, had completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals.

Musk himself tweeted that he had personally spoken with the crew and “all is well”.



By now, they should have also been able to gaze out from the Dragon ship’s cupola – the largest space window ever built, which has been fitted onto the vessel for the first time in place of its usual docking mechanism.

The Inspiration4 mission also brings the total number of humans currently in space to 14 – a new record. In 2009, there were 13 people on the International Space Station (ISS).