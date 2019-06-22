Happy Pride Month 2019: 'Love is love', all about equality and inclusiveness for LGBT community

The world has definitely come some way in acknowledging the rights and the status of the LGBT community as equals. Needless to say, a lot more has to be done.

The recent attack on a lesbian couple in a London bus roused sentiments across the world. The attack was so vicious that it reminded all of us about the deep rooted orthodoxy attached with providing individual freedom rights. Prejudice against the gay community is as real as ever, and complete freedom is still a mirage.

London mayor, Sadiq Khan in his letter ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pride Month celebrations, wrote about the contributions of the LGTQ community to the world.

He solemnly addressed the role of the Queer community, beyond their sexual orientations in terms of culture, propagating individual freedom and broadening the horizons of human thought.

After the London attack, the city's Mayor came out exclusively to address the risk of a hostile homophobic public, creeping vigilantism and the deep-rooted intolerance against the gay community.

He extended his support to protect gay rights, condemned hate crimes and encouraged people to help build healthy relationships.

However, the 21st century has also seen some of the best developments in terms of gay community rights and freedom. From some states having finally recognised LGBTQ rights, Taiwan’s same sex marriage law, athletes and celebrities coming out openly about their sexual orientation, Colorado’s first openly gay state governor Jared Polis, these developments have broken barriers against the queer community.

Gay pride, or LGBT pride, is a tenacious movement to celebrate the sexual diversity of the queer community. It is a cohesive struggle to fight against ignorance, lack of recognition, discrimination and violence.

Gay pride celebrates the freedom of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and calls for their dignity, integrity, equality and acclaim.

Pride parades are a peaceful and flamboyant demonstration of the queer groups' need for societal and legal support in terms of same sex-marriages or relationships, masquerading their way from constant scrutiny and risk of homophobic attacks.

These parades feature the influence of the queer community embodied in the form of street parties, pride marches and other festivities that attract the media and the public across the world.

Rainbow flags are carried with great pride as the LGBT community march towards social and political inclusiveness in an attempt to disarm homophobia.

Gilbert Baker, an American gay rights activist had initially created the Rainbow Pride flag in 1978 to promulgate the diversity of the queer community and became a symbol of modern LGBT movements.

History of Pride Month

Every year the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month as a tribute to the Stonewall riots which took place on June 28, 1969. The riots, which took place in protest against the police raiding a gay bar in New York City, is an event celebrated to commemorate the atrocities inflicted on the gay community.

Before the colourful parades and the peaceful public demonstrations of love, the gay community were refused their right to gathering in public in order to recognise themselves and communicate with others in their community.

The Stonewall Inn was one such place of socialising for the LGBT community back in the 60s. However, this place soon garnered enough attention from the police owing to the shabby nature of the inn and was raided by the police. The Stonewall owners were constantly blackmailed to “let out” the “dark secrets” of some of the rich customers.

The raids gave licence to the lawmakers in the area to abuse, harass and accentuate the discrimination faced by LGBT people.

The raids prompted more and more members of the LGBT community to hold a series of violent demonstrations, and sought for others to come out of their closets and be open about their sexuality.

After six days of rebellion, and a series of arrests in Greenwich, Manhattan, the Gay community started forming activist groups to fight the anti-gay system as a cohesive community.

After the Stonewall rebellion, a number of LGBTQ organisations like the “Gay Liberation Front” were formed to overcome the injustices and isolation of the queer masses. The Stonewall Inn was designated as a national monument in 2016 to commemorate the sacrifices of the queer club.

Even if LGBT rights have been recognised and the movement has managed to attain the attention of mainstream media, violence against the queer community is far from over. The worst kind of attacks which sometimes do not gain global attention are the homophobic attacks against non-white people. Such racist, homophobic attacks continue to try and dampen the movement, and Pride Month is needed more than ever to combat these maligning prejudices.

Around 12 countries of the world criminalise gay sexuality. Some even have the death penalty for identifying with the LGBT community. In these countries, same-sex relationships come under the ambit of sodomy laws and are judged as “Acts against nature”.

Whether or not the punishment is actually awarded, the sad truth remains that these laws are a stark reminder of the heinous homophobic attitude the LGBT community faces.

Brunei faced criticism and protests from across the world after the announcement of death by stoning for men who indulge in gay sex. In Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, laws are in place against homosexuality which mete out hard-lined punishments such as whipping, extended prison terms, not to mention the stigmatisation.

Pride month is important to encourage social inclusiveness and affirmation. The LGBT community exists and Pride Month asserts their right to love and live freely without shame, humiliation and ostracisation.