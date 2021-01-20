MARKET NEWS

‘Happy old man looking forward to a bright future’: Greta Thunberg roasts Donald Trump in his own words

After Greta Thunberg delivered her famous 'how dare you' speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019, Donald Trump had tweeted: 'She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see.'

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg

Swedish environmental activist Great Thunberg, who is known to have engaged in one too many Twitter spats with outgoing US President Donald Trump, roasted him in his own words on January 20.

Sharing a picture of Donald Trump taken while he walked out of the White House premises for the last time before Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Greta wrote: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

The text of Greta’s tweet was borrowed from the one that Donald Trump had posted back in December 2019 to mock the teen activist.

After Greta Thunberg delivered her famous “how dare you” speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019, Trump had tweeted: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see.”
