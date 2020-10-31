172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|happy-halloween-2020-wishes-greetings-messages-that-can-shared-with-your-loved-ones-on-social-media-6043811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 09:34 AM IST

Happy Halloween 2020: Wishes, greetings, messages to share on social media

Moneycontrol News

Halloween, also known as All Hallows Eve, is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

This festival celebration originated from ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. People would light bonfires and wear costumes to fend off ghosts in Samhain. In areas of United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the United States, and Canada Halloween is celebrated. People dress in their most scary costumes that are believed to be encouraged by folk customs and beliefs on this day.

Halloween 2020 - Wishes, greetings, messages to send your friends and family.

-October brings crisp, cool nights and Halloween frights.

-There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight.

-A grandmother pretends she doesn't know who you are on Halloween- Erma Bombeck

-Witch and ghost make merry on this last of dear October's days.

-Halloween was confusing. All my life my parents said, "Never take candy from strangers." And then they dressed me up and said, "Go beg for it." I didn't know what to do! I'd knock on peoples' doors and go, "Trick or treat - No thank you"- Rita Rudner.

-Nothing on Earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night- Steve Almond

-Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble- William Shakespeare

Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, Voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'- Dexter Kozen

-Have a killer Halloween!

-The skeleton laughed at this message. It tickled his funny bone. Happy Halloween!

-When witches go riding, and black cats are seen; the moon laughs and whispers, it's near Halloween.

-Wishing you the best Halloween sugar high.

-What do the ghost, Jack-o-lantern, witch, and bat all have in common? Wishing you smile like a jack-o-lantern.

-Wishing you a night that is so fun it's scary.

-Having fun on great pumpkin night is just a mandatory as dressing up.

-Get your candy on - and don't forget the costume.

-A Merry Halloween. Wishing you a night filled with good old-fashioned fun.

-Hope your night is so happy, it makes you glow from the inside out.

-Happy Howl-o-ween!

-I am dying to have a great Halloween with you. Let's get some candy!
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Halloween 2020 #World News

