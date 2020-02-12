Hafiz Saeed convicted, sentenced to 5 years in jail by Pakistan court in terror-financing cases

Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been convicted by a court in Pakistan for five years in terror-financing cases.

The anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, on February 11, accepted Saeed’s plea to club all six terror financing cases against him and his aides and announced the verdict on completion of the trial.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted Saeed and others on December 11 in the terror-financing case in day-to-day hearing.

The development comes two days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris which is expected to decide on Pakistan's blacklisting or greylisting.

(This is a developing story. To be updated when more details are available)