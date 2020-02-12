App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hafiz Saeed convicted, sentenced to 5 years in jail by Pakistan court in terror-financing cases

The anti-terrorism court had indicted Saeed and others on December 11 in terror financing case in day-to-day hearing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been convicted by a court in Pakistan for five years in terror-financing cases.

The anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, on February 11, accepted Saeed’s plea to club all six terror financing cases against him and his aides and announced the verdict on completion of the trial.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted Saeed and others on December 11 in the terror-financing case in day-to-day hearing.

The development comes two days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris which is expected to decide on Pakistan's blacklisting or greylisting.

(This is a developing story. To be updated when more details are available)


First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hafiz Saeed #Pakistan #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.