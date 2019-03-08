App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hafiz Saeed barred from delivering Friday sermon in Pakistan

This is perhaps for the first time in years that Saeed despite being present in Lahore will not be able to deliver Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Qadsia, the JuD headquarters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been barred by the government from delivering weekly Friday sermon at Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) headquarters in Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province.

This is perhaps for the first time in years that Saeed despite being present in Lahore will not be able to deliver Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Qadsia, the JuD headquarters here.

Saeed was never stopped from delivering Friday sermons even during the years when Masjid Qadsia's control was under the Punjab government.

"As the Punjab police have sealed the Jamia Masjid Qadsia, Saeed will not be allowed to enter the premises to give his weekly sermon on Friday," a senior official of the Punjab government told PTI.

related news

"Saeed requested the Punjab government to allow him give sermon on Friday at Qadsia Masjid but it was turned down. This is significant with regard to the 'clout' of Saeed as for the first time he is not being allowed by the government to give sermon on Friday," he added.

Pakistan authorities on Thursday sealed the Lahore headquarters of JuD and FIF and detained over 120 suspected militants as part of an ongoing crackdown on banned groups.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated its chief Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Hafiz Saeed #Pakistan #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Babul Supriyo to Play an Integral Part in Srijit Mukherji's Film on Ne ...

Women's Day Special: This Twenty-year-old Rapper From Kolkata is a Tre ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor to Join BJP? OBC Lea ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Tata Motors to Supply Tigor EVs in New Delhi, Signs MoU with Wise Trav ...

22 Terrorist Training Camps Active in Pakistan, 9 of Them Belong to Je ...

'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Sag ...

Warner Bros CEO Under Scanner Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

This is Not Fake News, Tim Cook Really is Now Tim Apple on Twitter

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Centre approves major reforms for Indian Army: Changes include relocat ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Women's employment plunges to 26% in 2018 from 36.7% in 2005; lack of ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

International Women's Day 2019: The women behind the stylish Alia Bhat ...

Gauahar Khan on Kashmiri vendor attacks: Speak up! Stop the hate! Stop ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.