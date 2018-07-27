App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Had 'wonderful' meeting with Turkish President Erdogan: Modi

Modi said he discussed with Erdogan how to further cement the bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he had a "wonderful" meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here during which multiple areas of India-Turkey cooperation were discussed.

Modi said he discussed with Erdogan how to further cement the bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

He also congratulated the Turkish President on his re-election. Erdogan, 64, was re-elected for a new five-year term in June after securing outright victory in the first round of a presidential poll.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the President of Turkey, Mr @RT_Erdogan. Our talks covered multiple areas of India-Turkey cooperation and how to further cement bilateral relations for the benefit of our citizens," Modi tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also shared two photographs of Modi's meeting with Erdogan.

"The last engagement in Johannesburg! PM @narendramodi met the Turkish President Recep Erdogan on the sidelines of #BRICSSummit2018. PM congratulated President Erdogan on his re-election as the President #IndiaatBRICS," Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the PM met Russian President Valdimir Putin and also held bilateral meetings with the presidents of Argentina and Angola.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #World News

