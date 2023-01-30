English
    Gunmen kill 8 at birthday party in South Africa: Police

    The unknown gunmen "randomly shot at guests," police said, adding "eight people died while three others are still fighting for their lives in hospital. The home owner is among the deceased".

    AFP
    January 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at the weekend in a township in South Africa, killing eight and wounding three others, police said Monday.

    "The owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard" on Sunday evening in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, "and started shooting at the guests," police said in a statement.

    The unknown gunmen "randomly shot at guests," police said, adding "eight people died while three others are still fighting for their lives in hospital. The home owner is among the deceased".

    An investigation has been launched into the attack and police said a manhunt for the perpetrators was underway.