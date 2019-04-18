App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gunmen kill 14 passengers after hijacking bus in southwestern Pakistan: Report

Four local TV channels said the passenger bus from Karachi to Gawadar had been missing since early on April 18 from the coastal highway linking the two cities.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Gunmen killed 14 people after hijacking a passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan, local media said on April 18.

Four local TV channels said the passenger bus from Karachi to Gawadar had been missing since early on April 18 from the coastal highway linking the two cities.

They said survivors told police the gunmen selectively killed the passengers after going through their identities and abandoned their bodies. It was not yet clear on what identity base the passengers were killed.

The southwestern province of Baluchistan has the presence of both separatist and Islamist militants. Baluch separatist groups target people from other ethnicities, and the Islamists mostly minority Shi'ite.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Pakistan #world

