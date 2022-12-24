 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Gunman in Paris kills three people in attack on Kurdish community

Reuters
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

President Emmanuel Macron said France's Kurdish community had been the target of a heinous attack. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners.

Representative image (Shutterstock)

A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, prompting violent protests in nearby streets as night fell.

President Emmanuel Macron said France's Kurdish community had been the target of a heinous attack. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners.

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien at about midday, creating panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital's busy 10th district.

All three of those who died were Kurdish, a lawyer for the Kurdish cultural centre told Reuters. Three others were wounded, one of them with life threatening injuries.

Riot police fired teargas as darkness descended to drive back an angry crowd gathered a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers, rubbish bins and restaurant tables overturned and cars damaged.

Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man, who Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago. He was convicted in June of committing violent acts with a weapon in 2016, and had lodged an appeal.