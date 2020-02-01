App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guardian newspaper bans ads from oil and gas companies, says response to 'most important challenge of our times'

It also highlighted the newspaper's reporting on how lobbying by energy companies has damaged the environmental cause

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In what is a first for a British newspaper, The Guardian on February 1 announced that it would no longer be accepting advertisements from oil and gas companies.

According to the newspaper, this makes it the first global news organisation to ban advertisements from companies that extract fossil fuels.

"Our decision is based on the decades-long efforts by many in that industry to prevent meaningful climate action by governments around the world," the company’s acting chief executive, Anna Bateson, and the chief revenue officer, Hamish Nicklin, said in a joint statement.

Close

Stating that the response to global heating was the "most important challenge of our times", it highlighted the newspaper's reporting on how lobbying by energy companies has damaged the environmental cause.

related news

"The funding model for the Guardian – like most high-quality media companies – is going to remain precarious over the next few years," the two said, highlighting that the ban would mean a financial hit for the company.

"It’s true that rejecting some adverts might make our lives a tiny bit tougher in the very short term. Nonetheless, we believe building a more purposeful organisation and remaining financially sustainable have to go hand in hand," the joint statement said, adding that while some of the readers would like the newspaper to also turn down ads for other products with significant carbon footprint, it is not financially feasible.

"Stopping those ads would be a severe financial blow, and might force us to make significant cuts to Guardian and Observer journalism around the world," they said.

Welcoming the move, Greenpeace called it a "watershed" moment.

"This is a watershed moment, and the Guardian must be applauded for this bold move to end the legitimacy of fossil fuels," said Mel Evans, senior climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.