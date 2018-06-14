GTF engines save fuel worth $75 million for airlines: P&W

Pratt & Whitney (P&W) said its Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine has helped airlines save more than 40 million gallons of fuel worth around USD 75 million since its launch in 2016.

The engine powers a current fleet of 165 aircraft and 23 airline operators. As many as 35 aircraft of IndiGo and 16 of GoAir are powered by GTF engines in India.

The company said in a statement said the outlook for 2018 remains bright as more GTF engines enter revenue service this year.

"The GTF engine programme is continuing to attract new orders and is ramping up production deliveries, all while supporting a growing in-service fleet," the statement said.

However, there have been instances of IndiGo and GoAir grounding many of their A320 neo aircraft due to issues with GTF engines.

"Our airline customers tell us they're pleased the engine is meeting fuel burn expectations right out of the gate. We're excited about continuing to provide them with game-changing, advanced technology engines that deliver annual recurring fuel savings," said senior vice president, commercial engines programs at P&W Tom Pelland.