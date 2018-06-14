App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

GTF engines save fuel worth $75 million for airlines: P&W

The GTF engine programme is continuing to attract new orders and is ramping up production deliveries, all while supporting a growing in-service fleet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pratt & Whitney (P&W) said its Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine has helped airlines save more than 40 million gallons of fuel worth around USD 75 million since its launch in 2016.

The engine powers a current fleet of 165 aircraft and 23 airline operators. As many as 35 aircraft of IndiGo and 16 of GoAir are powered by GTF engines in India.

The company said in a statement said the outlook for 2018 remains bright as more GTF engines enter revenue service this year.

"The GTF engine programme is continuing to attract new orders and is ramping up production deliveries, all while supporting a growing in-service fleet," the statement said.

However, there have been instances of IndiGo and GoAir grounding many of their A320 neo aircraft due to issues with GTF engines.

"Our airline customers tell us they're pleased the engine is meeting fuel burn expectations right out of the gate. We're excited about continuing to provide them with game-changing, advanced technology engines that deliver annual recurring fuel savings," said senior vice president, commercial engines programs at P&W Tom Pelland.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:00 am

tags #airlines #Business #Companies #Pratt & Whitney

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.