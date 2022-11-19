Group of South Asian University students on indefinite hunger strike to press for scholarship hike

A group of students of South Asian University are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to press for a hike in their scholarships, a students' body said.

The hunger strike commenced on November 7 after the administration did not respond to their demands, the varsity's General Body of Students said.

Despite students falling ill and collapsing, the administration has refused to initiate dialogue, it alleged.

The students have been demanding an increase in MA students' stipend to Rs 7,000, paid extension to the Covid-affected PhD batch, ensuring parity of stipend paid to PhD scholars with that under the Junior Research Fellowship and student representation in the University Complaints' Committee.

"From November 1, the students have occupied the fourth floor -- outside the Acting President's Office -- in an indefinite sit-in. The indefinite hunger strike commenced on November 7," the student body said in a statement.

Administration officials could not be reached for comment.

The students have routinely held demonstrations to press for their demands since October 13.

PTI

