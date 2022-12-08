 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Griner’s release puts spotlight on Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia

New York Times
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Brittney Griner (File Image: AP)

The release on Thursday of Brittney Griner, the American basketball star imprisoned in Russia, also puts a spotlight on Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in the country. President Joe Biden said that the administration is continuing to work for his release.

Officials said that Griner had been released after Biden agreed to a swap for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” who was in prison in the United States.

The Biden administration considers Whelan tantamount to a political hostage, a view that it also held of Griner.

“We have not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that. I say that to the family.”

Whelan, a former Marine who became a corporate security executive, was arrested at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and accused of spying. He was convicted in June 2020 on espionage charges that the U.S. government says were manufactured.

Consular officials with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow spoke to Whelan last week, according to the State Department spokesman, Ned Price. Price said that securing the release of the two Americans was “something that we have been constantly working on through every available channel.”