Grey power: As Joe Biden announces re-election bid, a look at world's oldest elected leaders

Apr 25, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

The world's oldest elected leader is Cameroon's president Paul Biya, 90, who has ruled with an iron fist for more than four decades.

Eighty-year-old Joe Biden, who announced on Tuesday plans to run again for US president, is among a handful of world leaders who continue to serve into their old age, many of them in Africa.

Cameroonian 'Sphinx' 

Ronald Reagan was still in the White House and the Soviet Union nearly a decade away from collapse when Biya took the helm of the west African country in 1982.