you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greta Thunberg throws major shade at Donald Trump, his taunts are now her Twitter bio

Thunberg, who is not exactly known for her docile demeanor, did not let Trump have the last laugh and resorted to some subtle, mature trolling

Jagyaseni Biswas
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters. (Image: Reuters)
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters. (Image: Reuters)

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg became a household name after delivering a fiery speech on the pressing need to conserve the environment, at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23.

She lambasted world leaders saying, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.”

The video of Thunberg’s moving speech, which was interjected with a hard-hitting “How dare you?” became an internet sensation across the world in no time.

What else was largely talked about was the "side-eye" she reportedly gave Trump at the venue.

Sharing a clip of Thunberg's impassioned speech on Twitter, Trump wrote with apparent sarcasm that she appears to be a “happy young girl”. Taunting her no-nonsense attitude and legitimate concerns about the future of mankind in the face of the climate crisis, he added: “So nice to see!”

Thunberg, who is not exactly known for her docile demeanor, did not let Trump have the last laugh. Therefore, she resorted to some subtle, mature trolling by changing her Twitter bio to: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”
Her perfect touche moment also caught on, with people applauding the comeback and the reserve with which she handled the apparent mocking from one of the world’s “most powerful leaders”.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #climate action plan #climate change #environment activist #greta thunberg #twitter trolls

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.