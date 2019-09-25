Greta Thunberg throws major shade at Donald Trump, his taunts are now her Twitter bio

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters. (Image: Reuters)

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg became a household name after delivering a fiery speech on the pressing need to conserve the environment, at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23.

She lambasted world leaders saying, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.”

The video of Thunberg’s moving speech, which was interjected with a hard-hitting “How dare you?” became an internet sensation across the world in no time.

What else was largely talked about was the "side-eye" she reportedly gave Trump at the venue.



She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019



So @GretaThunberg took @realDonaldTrump’s tweet making fun of her and turned it into her Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/aPuelNZyGM

— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2019