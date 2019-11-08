App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

Thunberg tweeted on November 6 that she will join the strike on November 8 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week. Thunberg tweeted on November 6 that she will join the strike on November 8 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

