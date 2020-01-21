Greta Thunberg at WEF: World currently on fire, couldn't care less about party politics

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on January 21 said the world is "currently on fire" and that this is because of the lack of progress displayed by world leaders regarding climate change.

"This is not about right and left. We couldn’t care less about your party politics," the Guardian quoted Thunberg as saying, adding that from a "sustainability perspective", the "right, the left and the centre have all failed".

"No political ideology or economic structure has managed to tackle the climate and environmental emergency and create a cohesive and sustainable world," the young activist, who was speaking to a packed audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said.

Ostensibly responding to United States' President Donald Trump's announcement earlier during his speech that the US will join the 1 trillion trees initiative being launched at WEF, Thunberg said while planting trees is good, it is "nowhere near enough, and it cannot replace real mitigation and rewilding nature".

"We don’t need to lower emissions....Emissions need to stop," the young activist, who has inspired a new generation of activists to attend the WEF this year, said.

"One year ago, I came to Davos and told you that our house is on fire... I said I wanted you to panic. I’d been warned that telling people to panic about the climate crisis is a very dangerous thing to do," Thunberg said.

During his speech, Trump had said that this is a time for "optimism and not for pessimism" and that "we must reject perennial prophets of doom who have been making alarmist predictions".

"And for the record, when children tell you to panic, we’re not telling you to go on like before. We’re not telling you to rely on technologies that don’t exist at scale yet, and perhaps never will," Thunberg said, according to the Guardian.