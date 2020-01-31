App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name and Fridays for Future

The Fridays For Future movement was founded in 2018, and has since attracted attention from across the world, catapulting Thunberg to international fame

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has applied to register her name and that of her movement, Fridays For Future. This would allow her to take legal action against those persons and companies trying to misuse them, Reuters reported.

In a post on Instagram, Thunberg said she or for that matter 'other school strikers' do not have interests in trademarks. "But unfortunately it needs to be done."

Thunberg said she had also applied to trademark 'Skolstrejk for klimatet', which means school strike for the climate in Swedish. The wording was used on a placard she has held since she started her one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, for which she missed school.

Close

Also Read: How 16-year-old Greta Thunberg became the face of climate activism

related news

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name," she wrote on her Instagram account.

The Fridays For Future movement was founded in 2018, and has since attracted attention from across the world, catapulting Thunberg to international fame.

Earlier this month, Thunberg had taken center stage at the Global Economic Forum in Davos, where she had warned that the world is 'currently on fire'.

"No political ideology or economic structure has managed to tackle the climate and environmental emergency and create a cohesive and sustainable world," the young activist had said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.