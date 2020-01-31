Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name and Fridays for Future

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has applied to register her name and that of her movement, Fridays For Future. This would allow her to take legal action against those persons and companies trying to misuse them, Reuters reported.

In a post on Instagram, Thunberg said she or for that matter 'other school strikers' do not have interests in trademarks. "But unfortunately it needs to be done."

Thunberg said she had also applied to trademark 'Skolstrejk for klimatet', which means school strike for the climate in Swedish. The wording was used on a placard she has held since she started her one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, for which she missed school.

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name," she wrote on her Instagram account.

The Fridays For Future movement was founded in 2018, and has since attracted attention from across the world, catapulting Thunberg to international fame.

Earlier this month, Thunberg had taken center stage at the Global Economic Forum in Davos, where she had warned that the world is 'currently on fire'.