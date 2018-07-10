App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Green Day's 'American Idiot' tops UK charts ahead of Donald Trump's tour

Social media groups are asking its members to download and share the song as much as possible so that it rank highest on music charts when Trump visits UK on an official tour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A social media campaign has been initiated to make the 2004 Green Day track 'American Idiot' trend number one on the United Kingdom singles music chart ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit.

According to a report by The Huffington Post, a Facebook group named ‘Get American Idiot to No 1 for Trump's UK Visit' has around 1,200 members. A similar Twitter account called 'American Idiot For UK No 1 When Trump Visits' has more than 1,500 followers.

Both social media groups are asking its members to download and share the song as much as possible so that it rank highest on music charts when Trump visits UK on an official tour.

Currently, the famous track created by American punk rock band Green Day is positioned number one spot on Amazon's bestseller list, another report suggests.

We’ve crept up into the iTunes Top 10 (AND another version at #17 too!) and still at #1 on Amazon! Keep sharing to others what we are all doing! #MAIGA pic.twitter.com/4wuuElNwrC

The song has already made it to the top 10 on the Apple iTunes Top 10 list while another version of the song is placed at number 17, the group has claimed in a Twitter post.

Trump is expected to witness protests during his trip to the UK.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:59 pm

