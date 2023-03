Police and emergency crews examine the debris of a crushed wagon on the second day after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece, on March 2, 2023. (AFP)

Greece's police department on Thursday said the death toll from this week's train collision had risen to 57 as the search for victims continued for a second day.

"It's possible someone could have been on the train without being declared as missing by relatives," police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou told reporters.