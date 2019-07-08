App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 03:16 PM IST

Greek election winner Kyriakos Mitsotakis to be sworn in as prime minister

Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority.

Associated Press

Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be sworn in as Greece's new prime minister later on July 8 after a resounding win over left-wing Alexis Tsipras, who led the country through the tumultuous final years of its international bailouts.

Tsipras' Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, garnered 31.5%. The extremist right-wing Golden Dawn, Greece's third largest party during the height of the financial crisis, failed to make the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

Mitsotakis will have to move fast to deal with the myriad of problems still plaguing the Greek economy.

Europe's finance ministers are meeting in Brussels on July 8 and will be discussing Greece, which still has stringent fiscal targets to meet.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:03 pm

