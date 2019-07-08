Greek election winner Kyriakos Mitsotakis to be sworn in as prime minister

Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be sworn in as Greece's new prime minister later on July 8 after a resounding win over left-wing Alexis Tsipras, who led the country through the tumultuous final years of its international bailouts.

Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority.

Tsipras' Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, garnered 31.5%. The extremist right-wing Golden Dawn, Greece's third largest party during the height of the financial crisis, failed to make the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

Mitsotakis will have to move fast to deal with the myriad of problems still plaguing the Greek economy.