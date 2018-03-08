App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 08, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Grab in advanced talks to buy some of Uber's Southeast Asia businesses: Source

SoftBank Group Corp's emergence as Uber's largest shareholder in January through a multi-billion dollar funding with a group of investors had increased the possibility of a consolidation with Grab, industry sources had previously said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing firm, Grab, is in advanced negotiations to buy parts of Uber Technologies Inc's business in the region and offer a stake in itself, said a source with knowledge of the talks, in a move that would mark Uber's pullback from its global expansion.

SoftBank Group Corp's emergence as Uber's largest shareholder in January through a multi-billion dollar funding with a group of investors had increased the possibility of a consolidation with Grab, industry sources had previously said.

Grab declined to comment while Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

During a visit to India last month, Uber's CEO pledged to continue investing aggressively in Southeast Asia.

tags #Grab #Southeast Asia #Uber #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC