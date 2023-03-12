 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Govt to ensure no breach on Russia oil purchase sanctions

Bloomberg
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Government authorities have asked banks and traders to adhere to the oil purchase rules, including the $60-price cap, according to sources. Officials have not gone on the record to say they will support sanctions and the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Russia.

(Representative image)

India will not breach Western sanctions on Russia including the price cap of $60 imposed on purchases of oil from Moscow, according to people familiar with the matter.

Government authorities have asked banks and traders to adhere to the rules, the people said, declining to be identified as the information isn’t public. Indian officials have not gone on the record to say they will support sanctions and the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Russia.

India had a detailed discussion with the US and other G-7 nations on the sidelines of the Group of 20 nations meeting recently, and they seem satisfied with its dealings, one of the people said. India and China have emerged as the top buyers of Russian oil since its war in Ukraine began more than a year ago.

Spokespeople for the government didn’t respond to text messages seeking comments on the issue outside of working hours.