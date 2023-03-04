 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Mar 04, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Police said six suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor's home in Pamplona town and opened fire.

A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday, his widow said, in the latest attack against local officials.

Roel Degamo, governor of Negros Oriental province, and five others were killed in the shooting, his widow said.

"Governor Degamo did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituents on a Saturday," Janice Degamo, who is also the mayor of Pamplona, said in a video posted on Facebook.