Governments 'to insist' on COVID-19 vaccination for international passengers: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce

Alan Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Qantas (File image)

International air travellers may need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to board flights as "governments are going to insist" on this, Qantas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alan Joyce has said.

The Australian airline’s boss said that many governments are talking about vaccination as "a condition of entry", reported BBC.

Joyce further said that even if they weren't, he thinks the airline should enforce its own policy of making vaccination mandatory to board Qantas flights.

"We have a duty of care to our passengers and to our crew, to say that everybody in that aircraft needs to be safe," the report quoted Joyce as saying.

It would justify changing the terms and conditions on which tickets are booked, he said.

Ninety percent of the people, surveyed by the airline, think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to travel internationally, said Joyce. “The vast majority of our customers think this is a great idea,” he said.

However, there are some powerful voices who disagree with the idea, including the World Health Organisation (WHO). "We don't approve the fact that a vaccinations passport should be a condition for travel," WHO director of digital health and innovation Bernardo Mariano told the publication.

According to Mariano, regardless of what the private sector wanted, a unified approach from governments would be needed to make such a change work, the report said.

COVID-19 vaccines are seen as crucial to reviving the aviation industry that witnessed a fall of 75.6 percent in worldwide passenger numbers in 2020.