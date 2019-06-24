App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governments must regulate social networks, says Facebook's Nick Clegg

Clegg, the former leader of UK political party the Liberal Democrats, said there was a "pressing need" for new "rules of the road" on issues including data privacy and election rules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Governments must regulate social networks and not the companies themselves, Facebook's head of global affairs and a former deputy prime minister of the UK said in an interview on June 24.

"It's not for private companies, however big or small, to come up with those rules. It is for democratic politicians in the democratic world to do so," Clegg told the BBC.

Clegg, the former leader of UK political party the Liberal Democrats, said there was a "pressing need" for new "rules of the road" on issues including data privacy and election rules.

Close

At the same time, companies such as Facebook should play a "mature role" in advocating regulation, he told the BBC.

related news

Britain has said it will make social media bosses personally liable for harmful content and shut down offending platforms under a "world-leading" government plan.

Coming in for heavy criticism over the past year, Facebook has instituted changes, particularly on privacy and the transparency of political campaign ads.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has called for "globally harmonised" online regulation.

Sceptics say Facebook is seeking to buy time amid calls for tougher regulation in the United States and elsewhere -- with some calls to break up major tech firms and other activists questioning whether they should maintain immunity from liability for content posted by users.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Facebook #Technology #world

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.