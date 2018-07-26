Government orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica scandal: Report

The government has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The announcement was made by IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha on 26 July.

The Congress and BJP had levelled allegations against each other of using the company's services to influence voters.



CBI on Cambridge Analytica Data Breach Probe: As of now the agency has not got an official notification from DoPT; We are awaiting for a formal order pic.twitter.com/zTSebfhbge

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 26, 2018

However, the CBI said that it had not received any official notice from the government about initiating a probe, media reports suggest.

The probe is expected to investigate whether Facebook users'data was provided to political parties in India by the UK-based analytics company.

Also read: Cambridge Analytica, British parent shuts down after Facebook scandal

The data analytics firm is at the centre of a storm for allegedly influencing American voters by harvesting 50 million Facebook profiles and using them to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office on 11 July imposed an initial fine of 500,000 euro (around Rs 4.02 crore) on Facebook, for allowing Cambridge Analytica to access private information of millions of its users.

Facebook shares crashed by 20% in after-hours trade eroding over $124 billion in its market cap on July 26 after less than expected Q2 earnings, with user counts dropping in Europe where it is dealing with newly-introduced General Data Protection Regulations following the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies)