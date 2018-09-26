App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Government has not told refiners to halt Iranian oil imports: Sources

India has close diplomatic ties with Iran and is also building the strategic Chabahar port in the Middle Eastern country. It is expected to be operational by 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's government has not told the country's oil refiners to halt their imports of Iranian crude, a government source said on Wednesday, even as most Indian refiners have cut down their imports ahead of US sanctions on Iran.

"We have good relations with Iran and the US and our decision is not hinged on energy," said the government source.

India has close diplomatic ties with Iran and is also building the strategic Chabahar port in the Middle Eastern country. It is expected to be operational by 2019.

However, at the same time, India is closely working with US to further its strategic interests and recently signed a military communications agreement with the United States.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #India #Iran

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.