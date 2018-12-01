App
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gorbachev hails late George HW Bush's role in ending Cold War

Gorbachev, 87, was speaking after Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30 at the age of 94.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, on Saturday hailed the late George HW Bush's role in helping end the Cold War and an arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev, 87, was speaking after Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30 at the age of 94.

Bush held talks with Gorbachev before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and signed a landmark arm control agreement with him that significantly cut both countries' nuclear arsenals.

"Many of my memories are linked to him. We happened to work together in years of great changes. It was a dramatic time demanding huge responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and the nuclear arms race," Russia's Interfax news agency cited Gorbachev as saying.

"I pay tribute to George Bush's contribution towards this historic achievement. He was a genuine partner."
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #George HW Bush #United States

