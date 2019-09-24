Google wins 'right to be forgotten' fight with France

France's privacy watchdog CNIL in 2016 fined Google 100,000 euros for refusing to to delist sensitive information from internet search results globally upon request in what is called the "right to be forgotten".
Google does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data globally, the European Union's top court said on September 24 as it ruled on the fight between the US tech giant and French privacy regulators.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:38 pm