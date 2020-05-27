App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Google to start reopening offices, targets 30% capacity in September

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would reopen buildings in more cities at roughly 10% of their capacity beginning July 6 and scale it up to 30% in September, if conditions permit.

Reuters

Google and its peer Facebook Inc had allowed their employees to work from home in early March following tough government-mandated restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Google said on Tuesday it would give each employee an allowance of $1,000, or the equivalent value in their country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture, as it expects most of them to largely work from home for the remainder of the year. (https://bit.ly/2X1Uemm)

Close

There are a limited number of employees whose roles are needed back in the office this year and they would return on a limited, rotating basis, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Alphabet Inc #Google #World News

