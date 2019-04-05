App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Google to pull plug on AI ethics council: Report

The council, launched last Tuesday, was meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

Alphabet Inc's Google is dissolving its AI ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:31 am

tags #Alphabet Inc #Google #World News

